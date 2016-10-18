Police appeal following assault in Newtongrange

Police in Midlothian are investigating a serious assault that took place in Newtongrange.

The incident happened around 7.45pm on Sunday, October 16, when a 53-year-old man was leaving a licensed premise on Main Street.

The 53-year-old victim was assaulted by a man who had jumped out the front passenger seat of a sliver private hire taxi and assaulted him.

The victim was treated at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for facial and chest injuries.

Police are now investigating and are appealing for witnesses.

The suspect is described as a white man with a heavy build. He is around 5ft 10” in height, has blue eyes and has a bald head. He is believed to be in his late forties.

He was believed to be wearing a dark Adidas top with white stripes, matching tracksuit bottoms and white trainers. He was also using two crutches.

Officers are particularly keen to speak to the driver of the sliver private taxi that the suspect was travelling in.

Detective Constable Ian McCandlish of Dalkeith CID said: “This attack has left the victim upset and badly shaken.

“We are particularly keen to speak to the driver of the silver private hire taxi, who would have witnessed the attack.

“Anyone who was in the Main Street area, and saw anything suspicious, is asked to get in touch with us immediately.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.