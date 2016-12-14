Police appeal following attempted murder in Bathgate

Police in West Lothian are appealing for witnesses following an assault in King Street, Bathgate yesterday which left a 26-year-old man with serious injuries.

The incident happened around 1.45pm on Tuesday, December 13.

Detective Inspector Steven Bertram of Livingston CID said: “This assault left a man with serious injuries and we are treating it as an attempted murder.

“While we do have a positive line of inquiry, we are still keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the assault or who has any information that can assist us with our inquiries.”

Local Area Commander, Chief Inspector Barry Blair said: “I would like to reassure the local community that this is an isolated and unusual incident. Nevertheless we will be conducting additional high visibility patrols in the King Street area for the immediate future.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, speak to an officer in the street, or telephone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.