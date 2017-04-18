Police appeal following Bathgate assault

Police in West Lothian are appealing for information following an assault and robbery in Bathgate.

The incident happened about 3.30pm on Saturday April 15 on a public footpath between Robertson Avenue and Bridgend Park.

A 20-year-old man was walking along the path when he was grabbed from behind by the suspect causing him to drop his mobile phone.

The suspect then picked up the victims mobile phone and walked towards the Whiteside area of Bathgate.

He is described as white, 6ft 1ins, medium build, 25-30 years, short black hair slightly longer on top, blue eyes, unshaven appearance, local or possibly west coast accent.

He is believed to be wearing a grey bomber style jacket, grey or black joggers and trainers.

Constable Craig Ireland of Community Investigation Unit at Livingston Police Station said:

“The victim wasn’t injured but this was obviously a very distressing ordeal and we’re pursuing various lines of enquiry to trace the suspect.

“Anyone who may have seen suspicious behaviour in the area between these times is asked to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.