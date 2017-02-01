Police appeal following Corstorphine assault and robbery

Police in Edinburgh are appealing for information following a robbery in Corstorphine.

The incident happened about 1:30am on Tuesday January 31.

A 42-year-old man was walking home eastwards along Corstorphine Road when he was approached by two men, who assaulted him by punching and kicking him and then stole his rucksack.

The suspects then ran off into Belmont Crescent.

The male was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where he received treatment for a minor injury.

Detective Constable Joyce Gunderson of Corstorphine Violence Reduction Unit said: “We’re appealing for information from the public as part of our enquiries and are particularly eager to speak to the occupants of a dark-coloured hatchback and a large private hire vehicle that was seen in the area at the time and who may have information that could help”

Anyone who may have seen suspicious behaviour in the area around this time is asked to get in touch as soon as possible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.