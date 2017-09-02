Police appeal following ‘deliberate’ fire in Edinburgh

Have your say

Police in Edinburgh are appealing for information after a common stair within in a block of flats was set alight in the early hours of this morning.

At around 2.12am, police and the fire service were called to flats in Harvesters Way, Edinburgh after a resident discovered the fire.

There were no injuries and no evacuation was necessary.

Detective Inspector Bruce Coutts of Corstorphine CID said: “We are treating this as a deliberate fireraising and are carrying out inquiries in the local area today.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 498 of 2nd September, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.