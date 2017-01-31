Police appeal following ‘indecent act’ in West Lothian

Police in West Lothian are appealing for information following an indecent act in Linlithgow.

The incident took place around 2.45pm on Friday January 27 near the viaduct at Union Canal.

A man was seen to be committing an indecent act before he left the area on a dark-coloured bicycle.

He is described as white, with grey hair, 5ft 7-8ins tall, wearing a dark clothing and a black cycle hat.

Detective Constable Alan Gibson of Livingston CID said: “We’re urging anyone who may have seen the man described around this time, or who recognises his description, to get in contact with us.”

“There were a number of people in the area, including dog walkers, workmen and cyclists, who we’re eager to speak to as they may have information which can help.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or report this anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.