Police appeal following Musselburgh assault

Police in East Lothian want to trace two men and two women following an assault in Musselburgh on Monday October 10th.

A 22-year-old man was walking to a Nisa store near Pinkie Terrace at around 8pm.

The man was confronted by a group and pushed to the ground. Fearing for his safety the victim then managed to run off before raising the alarm with the police.

Local officers are appealing for information and want to hear from anyone who can help identify the suspects.

They are all described as aged between 30 to 40 years-old with the first male said to be around 6ft tall, with a slim build and spoke with a local accent. He wore a dark blue cotton tracksuit with a hood, has short brown hair, has a possible scar under his right eye and has either stubble or a pockmarked face.

The second male is around 5ft 10ins tall, has a medium build and wore an Adidas style hooded top, grey Adidas cotton bottoms with white stripes and dark trainers.

One of the female suspects is said to have a medium/large build. No description is available of the final suspect.

Constable Gemma Gill-Stafford based at Musselburgh police station said: “Fortunately the victim did not sustain any injury although he was left shaken by the incident.

“We are now carrying out various inquiries and are keen to trace the four individuals who were seen in the area.

“I would ask anyone who can help identify these individuals or if you saw this incident to please contact police immediately.”

Those with information are asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or alternatively an anonymous report can be made through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.