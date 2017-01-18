Police appeal following Port Seton house break in

Police in East Lothian are appealing for witnesses following a high-value housebreaking in Port Seton.

The incident happened sometime between 12 p.m. and 8.15 p.m. on Tuesday January 17 at an address in Poplar Park.

The homeowner returned to find the property had been entered and various pieces of jewellery and electronic equipment had been stolen from inside.

A metallic blue BMW X3 with registration COL1J was also taken from outside of the house and inquiries are continuing to trace those responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Sergeant Derek MacDonald from Prestonpans Police Station said: “The victim is deeply upset at the theft of their belongings and vehicle and we are pursuing various lines of inquiry to identify the culprits and trace all of the stolen items.

“Anyone who saw anything suspicious in Poplar Park on Tuesday 17th January, or who has information that can assist with our inquiries should contact police immediately.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or alternatively, the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.