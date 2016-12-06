Police appeal following robbery in Newtongrange

Police in Midlothian are appealing for witnesses following a housebreaking in Newtongrange.

The incident happened sometime between midnight and 8 a.m. on Saturday 3rd December at an address in Old Star Road.

A garden shed on the property was broken into and various items including, bikes, power tools and Christmas presents were stolen from inside.

Local officers are continuing with their inquiries to trace those responsible and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Constable Calum Cross said: “The homeowners have been left deeply upset after their own possessions items intended as Christmas gifts were stolen during this incident.

“We would urge anyone who remembers seeing any suspicious activity in or around Old Star Road on Saturday to contact police immediately.

“It is likely that a vehicle was used to steal these goods and this would have been parked on the private road leading to the bowling club at the rear of Old Star Road. If you saw anyone loading a car or van with property similar to what was stolen during this break-in then please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or alternatively, the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.