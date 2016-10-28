Police appeal for info after ‘shocking’ assault and robbery at Waverley Mall

POLICE in Edinburgh are appealing for information following a serious assault and robbery on two men in the city centre.

The incident took place on Wednesday 26 October near the Tourist Information Centre, in the mezzanine area on top of Waverley Mall, at around 9.15pm.

Two men, aged 20 and 26, were approached by a group of around three males and two females.

One of the men demanded that they hand over cash and, when the 26-year-old refused, he was punched to the head.

He later found that a three-figure sum of cash had been taken from him.

The 20-year-old was also struck to the face by another man and his bag, containing a phone and a three-figure sum of cash, was also stolen.

The 26-year-old sustained facial injuries and was taken to the Royal Edinburgh Infirmary, and the 20-year-old was injured.

The first suspect is described as white, 5ft 9-10ins tall, short fair hair, of slim build, aged 18-19.

He was wearing a light grey Nike hooded top with matching bottoms and black Nike trainers.

The second suspect is described as white, aged 17-19 years, the words ‘Made in Poland’ tattooed on the back of his neck.

He was wearing a dark jumper with a white logo on the front, grey bottoms, and a black woollen hat with the badge of Paris Saint-Germain F.C.

Detective Constable Ryan Lee of Gayfield CID said:

“This was a shocking attack on two men and we’re appealing for the public’s help as part of our investigation.

“Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or recognises the description of the suspects, is urged to get in touch.”

Those with information are asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

