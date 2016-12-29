Police appeal for information after 76-year-old struck by car

Road policing officers in Edinburgh are appealing for information after a serious collision on Niddrie Mains Road on Tuesday December 27.

A 76-year-old man was struck by a silver Mercedes C 180 Kompressor motor car around 8.45pm. He was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where he is receiving treatment for serious injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.

Officers are now asking anyone who saw the collision or who had information that can assist them with their investigation to please get in contact.

Constable Declan Fitzpatrick of Edinburgh Divisional Road Policing Unit said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision and who has information that can help us with our inquiries.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact officers on 101.”