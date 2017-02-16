Police appeal for information after knifepoint robbery

Police in Edinburgh are continuing to investigate three robberies at convenience stores in the South West of the city.

Police are appealing for information.

These occurred between 3.45pm and 6.50pm on Sunday 12th February at shops located in Slateford Road, Comiston Road and Oxgangs Broadway.

Officers believe that the male shown in the images may have information that can assist them with their investigation and he or anyone who recognises him is asked to come forward.

Detective Constable Kevin Walls from Corstorphine CID said: “These were extremely frightening incidents for the staff at the shops involved and we are continuing with our appeal for information in relation to each robbery.

“In addition, we would ask that anyone who can help us identify and trace the male in the CCTV images, contacts police immediately.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or alternatively, the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.