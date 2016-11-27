Police appeal for information after woman robbed in Bonnyrigg

Police in Midlothian are appealing for witnesses following a robbery in Bonnyrigg.

The incident happened between 3.20 p.m. and 3.30 p.m. on a public footpath near to the Tesco supermarket.

A 36-year-old woman had withdrawn a three-figure sum of money from an ATM on Rosewell Road before setting off on foot towards the supermarket.

As she walked behind Chester’s View and Auld Coal Road, the woman was pushed from behind causing her to fall to the ground.

A male then grabbed at her handbag and a struggle ensued before the victim let go and the male made off towards Rosewell with the bag.

Inquiries are ongoing to trace the suspect and anyone who can assist officers in identifying him is asked to come forward.

He is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall with long dark hair, a dark beard and wearing dark clothing with a scarf covering the lower half of his face.

Detective Inspector Paul Batten said: “While the victim was uninjured, she was understandably shaken and distressed at the theft of her bag, which contained money she was going to use to buy items for Christmas.

“We are currently pursuing a number of local lines of inquiry to trace the male responsible and would ask that anyone who saw anything suspicious on the footpath behind Chester’s View and Auld Coal Road, contacts police immediately.

“Prior to the robbery, the victim passed a woman pushing a red pram and two boys on bicycles. These individuals may have also seen the suspect or have information that can assist with this investigation.

“I would ask them to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or alternatively, the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.