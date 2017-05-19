Police appeal for information following community centre fire

Police in Midlothian are appealing for information following a wilful fireraising in Gorebridge.

The incident took place around 4am on Thursday 18 May at a building site in Hunterfield Road.

A fire was deliberately started at a community centre currently under construction, causing extensive damage.

The suspect is described as a white man, in his mid to late teens, of skinny build, with short dark hair and a fringe.

He was wearing a long-sleeved top with a distinctive pattern, dark-coloured skinny jeans, white trainers and carrying a black rucksack.

Detective Sergeant Dave Reilly of Dalkeith CID said: “This mindless act has caused thousands of pounds worth of damage and delayed the construction of a centre which is being built to benefit the local community.

“Anyone who may have seen suspicious behaviour in the area, or who recognises the description of the suspect, is asked to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0407 of 18 May, or report this anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.