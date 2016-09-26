Police appeal for information following Victoria St assault

Police in Edinburgh have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to trace in connection with a serious assault.

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY

The incident took place within Espionage Nightclub on Victoria Street around 2.50am on Sunday, July 31.

A 44-year-old man was struck to the face and sustained serious injuries. He was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Officers believe that the man pictured may be able be able to assist them with the ongoing investigation. He is described as white, 6ft 2inches tall, mid to late twenties, of slim build, with short dark hair. He was wearing a two-toned light and dark top, and jeans.

Detective Sergeant Alastair Paisley, of Gayfield CID, said: “We’re eager to trace the man pictured in the CCTV image and I would ask anyone who recognises him, or who may have witnessed the assault, to get in touch as soon as possible. This was a nasty assault in a busy nightclub so there will be many people who may have seen this.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.