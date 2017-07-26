Police appeal for missing Yorkshire man last seen in Edinburgh

Police are appealing to the public for information regarding a missing man from Yorkshire, last seen in the Capital

Steven Jackson has been missing from Barnsley since July 18 and officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Have you seen this man?

CCTV footage shows him at Haymarket station, on Tuesday, 18 July at 9.35am.

Police have confirmed that this was the last sighting of Steven and police believe while he still may be in Scotland, he could be attempting to make his way back to Barnsley as he has connections in the Silkstone, Penistone and Ingbirchworth areas.

Officers are concerned for his health and wellbeing,

If you can assist, call 101 quoting incident number 835 of 16 July 2017.