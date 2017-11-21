Police appeal for witnesses after Drylaw car thefts

Police in Edinburgh are appealing for witnesses following several thefts from vehicles in the Drylaw area.

The incidents all occurred between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. on Tuesday 21st November in Boswall Loan, Boswall Terrace, Pilton Place, Royston Mains Road, Wardiebuun Place West, Crewe Terrace and Silverknowes Terrace.

Seven cars, which were all either taxis or private hire vehicles, were entered and various valuables and quantities of cash were stolen from within.

All of these offences are believed to be linked and inquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible.

The suspects are described as three males in their mid-teens. Two were wearing dark clothing, while the other was in grey and they were riding on a black motor scooter.

Inspector Jonny Elliot from Drylaw Police Station said: “We are progressing this investigation as part of the ongoing Operation Soteria, as well as working alongside our Stronger North partners to identify the youths responsible and bring them to justice.

“If you remember seeing any suspicious activity in or around the affected streets, or if you can help us identify the suspects, then please contact police immediately.

“We recognise that the hard-working communities of North West Edinburgh are sick and tired of these sort of crimes occurring and it is through information from the public that we can bring the offenders to justice.”

Anyone with information can contact Drylaw Police Station via 101 and quote incidents 235 or 260 of the 21st November. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.