Police appeal for witnesses after off-license robbed at knifepoint

Police in Edinburgh are appealing for witnesses following a second robbery at an off-licence in the west of the city.

The incident happened around 9.45 p.m. on Monday April 24 at the High Spirits store in Slateford Road.

A 45-year-old man was working in the store when a male entered and presented a knife before stealing a three-figure sum of cash from the till and making off down the steps towards Stewart Terrace.

The shop assistant was uninjured and contacted police who are urging anyone with information to come forward.

The suspect is described as white, mid to late twenties, 5ft 8ins, solid build with a pale complexion and slightly blotchy skin. He was wearing a blue hooded top with dark blue sleeves and white bands on the arms, jeans, grey trainer and a woolly hat with a plastic bag covering the bottom of his face.

Detective Constable Kevin Walls said: “This is the second time in a matter of days this store has been targeted over the past couple of days and we are working with the staff to provide all the relevant support and crime prevention advice.

“If you can help us identify the suspect, or remember seeing anything suspicious around the premises on Monday evening, then please contact police immediately.

“In addition, we would also urge those with any further information relevant to this inquiry to get in touch.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or alternatively, the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.