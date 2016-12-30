Police appeal for witnesses following Muirhouse hit and run

Police in Edinburgh are appealing for witnesses following a hit and run collision in the north of the city.

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY

The incident happened at around 10:10pm on Thursday, December 29, on Muirhouse Green at its junction with Ferry Road.

A Ford Fiesta turning from Ferry Road onto Muirhouse Green was involved in a collision with a Honda motorbike.

The 28-year-old male driver of the Ford sustained minor injuries however the motorcyclist fled the scene on foot.

Police are keen to trace this person as quickly as possible and are today appealing for information.

Sergeant Shane McKenna based at Drylaw police station said: “As part of our ongoing inquiry we are keen to trace the motorcycle rider involved in this collision.

“If you were in the area of Muirhouse Green on Thursday night and have information that can help us trace this individual then please call police on 101.”