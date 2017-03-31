Police appeal to fans ahead of Hearts v Celtic clash

Fans have been told to attend the Hearts v Celtic game in a responsible manner and arrive in plenty of time ahead of police searches at the ground.

Police have confirmed they will assist stewarding staff to conduct searches of those entering the stadium ahead of the expected sell out clash at Tynecastle.

The teams kick off their Premiership tie at 12.30pm on Sunday April 2,

Fans travelling from outside Edinburgh are reminded that officers will be enforcing the city’s drinking by-laws and so antisocial street drinking or consumption of alcohol in the street will not be permitted.

Chief Inspector Mark Rennie, Local Area Commander for South East Edinburgh, said: “We anticipate a significant support for both teams and are aware that it is likely that Celtic will have the opportunity to win the league on the day.

“Those travelling from outside Edinburgh are advised to leave in plenty of time to avoid traffic congestion in the west of the city.

“Ensuring the safety of all those who will attend the match is our priority and it’s essential that supporters act in a responsible manner that does not put themselves or others at risk.

“As such flares, alcohol and items which could cause harm if thrown are strictly forbidden from being brought inside the ground and if you are found in possession of any of these items you will not get to see the match and are likely to face arrest and prosecution.

“Detailed ticket checks and segregation will also be in place, so away fans should not attend unless they have purchased a ticket for the game in advance.

“This is one of the most exciting fixtures of the Scottish football calander and we want both sets of fans to enjoy the game in the proper spirit.”