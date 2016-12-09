Police appeal to trace missing 12-year-old boy from Stenhouse

Police in Edinburgh are appealing for information in order to trace a 12-year-old boy who is missing from the Stenhouse area of Edinburgh.

Have you seen this boy? Picture; contributed

Arin Tuncay was last seen around 9am on Friday, December 9, in Stenhouse Crescent.

He has not been seen since and officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Arin is described as a 12-year-old male of Turkish origin. He is around 5ft 5” in height with a muscular build.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded top with white writing on the front and black tracksuit bottoms. He is possibly wearing a Scotland football top underneath.

Inspector James Sinclair of Corstorphine Police Station said: “Arin has now not been seen for a number of hours and we are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

“Anyone who knows where Arin is, or recognises his description, as asked to contact us immediately.

“I would also ask Arin if he does see this message to come home or get in touch with either his family or police to let us know he’s safe.”

Those with information regarding Arin’s whereabouts is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.