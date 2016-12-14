Police appeal to trace missing Edinburgh man

Police in Edinburgh are appealing for information to help trace a man reported missing from the North of the city.

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY

Michael Brown was last seen at around 4pm on Tuesday 13th December, leaving his address in Crewe Road Gardens has not been seen or heard from since.

Concern is now growing for the 38-year-old’s welfare and anyone with information that can assist police with their investigation is asked to come forward.

Michael is described as being white, 5ft 10ins tall with a slim build and short dark brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a green overcoat, maroon hat, white hooded top, blue jeans, white trainers and carrying a blue sleeping bag and a black bag.

Inspector Graeme Dignan said:”Michael is known to frequent central Edinburgh and we are currently conducting inquiries within this area as part of our ongoing efforts to locate him.

“Anyone who knows his current whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately.

“I would also urge Michael to get in touch with family, friends, or with police, to let us know he is safe.”

Anyone with information can contact officers on 101.”