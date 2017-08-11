Police appeal to trace missing Fiona McMasters

Police in Edinburgh are appealing for information in order to trace a 41-year-old woman who is missing from the south of the city.

Fiona McMasters was last seen around 3.50pm on Tuesday, August 8, in the South Morningside area.

She has not been seen since and officers are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Fiona is described as a white woman with a larger build. She is around 5ft 7” in height with shoulder length dark brown curly hair.

She was last seen wearing a red fleece with a grey jumper, a pink t-shirt and grey trainers. She was also carrying a dark rucksack and a large shopping bag.

Inspector George Nisbet of Craigmillar Police Station said: “Fiona has now been missing for some time and we are eager to trace her as soon as possible.

“I would ask anyone who has seen Fiona, or recognises her description, to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

“I would also ask Fiona if she does see this message to make contact with police to let us know her whereabouts.”

Those with information are asked to contact officers at Craigmillar Police Station on 101, quoting incident 3712 of August 8.