Police arrest 16-year-old charged with Dunbar assault and break in

Police in East Lothian have arrested and charged a 16-year-old male after several houses were entered with intent to steal in Dunbar and a pedal cycle was stolen on Monday January 2.

The male was also charged with assault.

He appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday 4th January.

Through additional inquiries two further 16-year-olds (one male and one female) have also been arrested and charged with thirteen crimes of dishonesty ranging from the theft of a motor vehicle, housebreaking and housebreaking with intent to steal, in the Dunbar and Eyemouth area.

They appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday 4th January.

Community Inspector Alan Hogarth said: “I am very grateful to members of the community who called us with information that led to the detention of these individuals, and for the support shown by Dunbar people. It was an outstanding example of the public being fully behind Police Officers, working with us to keep East Lothian communities safe.”