Police arrest 3 following West Lothian petrol station robbery

Three men have been arrested following an armed robbery in Winchburgh, West Lothian earlier this year.

On Thursday July 6, a three-figure sum of cash was stolen from The Jet garage at the Glendevon Service Station after a group of men entered the premises and presented weapons at the staff.

West Lothian’s CID have been continuing with their inquiries into this incident and on Monday 21st August three addresses in Drumacre Road, Bridgeness Lane and Miller Crescent, Bo’ness were searched.

As a result, three men aged 18, 24 and 27 were detained and subsequently charged.

They are all due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Tuesday 22nd August.