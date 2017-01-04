Police arrest 30-year-old following Dalkeith disturbance

Police in Midlothian have arrested and charged a 30-year-old man in connection with a disturbance in Dalkeith.

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY

A 17-year-old male was taken to hospital for treatment for serious injuries and was later discharged.

The incident happened around 11.30 pm in Allan Terrace on Saturday December 31.

The 30-year-old appeared in Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday January 2.

Officers are still keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have information that can assist them with their inquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.