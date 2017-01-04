Police arrest man after Saughton attempted murder

A man has been arrested on warrant following the attempted murder of two men in the West of Edinburgh last month.

The 16 and 20-year-old victims sustained serious injuries to their necks after being attacked in Saughton Mains Park on Friday December 16.

Inquiries into this incident result in a 31-year-old man being reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

The male has now been arrested and will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday 5th January.