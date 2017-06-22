Police attend incident at Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary

POLICE are in attendance at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh (RIE) following reports of a male acting suspiciously in the hospital grounds.

Some users on Twitter speculated that patients and staff had been evacuated from the building due to a gunman, but Police Scotland have stated that this was not the case.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police in Edinburgh are in attendance following a report of a possible suspicious male in the grounds of the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

“Inquiries are ongoing. This is not being treated as a firearms incident.”