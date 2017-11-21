Police believe missing woman could be in Edinburgh

Police Scotland are appealing for the public’s help as part of ongoing enquiries to trace a woman reported missing in Edinburgh.

Michelle Payne, also known as Jesoi Labam, was last seen leaving a black cab in Holy Corner shortly after 8pm on Saturday 18th November.

The 38-year-old has not been seen since and there is growing concern for her welfare.

Michelle is described as white, 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build with long black hair.

She was last seen wearing black shoes, black trousers, a grey jumper, a black and silver headscarf and carrying a black handbag.

It’s believed that Michelle travelled to London and was in the Victoria Street area of Westminster around 9.45am on Monday 20th November.

Michelle regularly uses the public transport network and also has links to the Liverpool, Newcastle, Kent and Dover areas. However, it’s believed that she may intending to travel abroad.

Sergeant Dale Ketchen from Howdenhall Police Station said: “Michelle has a number of health issues and we’re appealing for the public’s help as part of our efforts to trace her. Anyone who may have seen Michelle, or has information on where she may be, is urged to contact us as soon as possible.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting reference number 3596 of 18th November.