Police called to incident outside B&M in Musselburgh

Police were called to an incident on Musselburgh High Street outside of the B&M store.
Emergency services were on the scene in the early hours this morning.
A statement from police said: “Police in East Lothian were called to the High Street in Musselburgh around 8.35am on Thursday 9 November following a report of a disturbance.
“A 29-year-old man and a 32-year-old man were taken by Scottish Ambulance Service to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with non life-threatening injuries.
“Enquiries continue, however officers are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.”
Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
