Police car involved in crash in Stockbridge

A police car has been involved in a collision in Stockbridge.

The incident occurred around 1pm when it is believed a police vehicle in pursuit of a car struck another vehicle which was pulling out from a parking bay.

The scene on Raeburn Place. Picture: Contributed

Police have indicated that a female officer was injured and taken to the ERI for treatment.

Her injuries are not believed to be serious.

The incident took place near the ScotMid store and Mary’s Living & Giving shop on Raeburn Place.

Police officers remain on scene directing traffic as a recovery operation to remove the police vehicle involved takes place.

More to follow >>>>