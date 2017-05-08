Police car involved in crash in Stockbridge

A police car has been involved in a collision in Stockbridge.
The incident occurred around 1pm when it is believed a police vehicle in pursuit of a car struck another vehicle which was pulling out from a parking bay.
Police have indicated that a female officer was injured and taken to the ERI for treatment.
Her injuries are not believed to be serious.
The incident took place near the ScotMid store and Mary’s Living & Giving shop on Raeburn Place.
Police officers remain on scene directing traffic as a recovery operation to remove the police vehicle involved takes place.
More to follow >>>>
Almost Done!
Registering with Edinburgh Evening News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.