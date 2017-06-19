Police carry out armed raid in Duddingston

Shocked neighbours have told how armed police raided a family house in their quiet residential street this morning.

Officers with rifles swooped on the detached house in Meadowfield Terrace, Duddingston, at 1am.

The operation is believed to be connected to a shooting in Dalkeith on Sunday.

“I was watching television when my wife said I should look out of the window,” said a neighbour, who refused to be named.

“There were armed police with rifles in the back garden.”

It is understood a couple and their three children live in the raided house, described as “normal” by neighbours.

“This is a quiet street where everyone says ‘hello’ to everyone else,” said the neighbour. “This is so unusual.”