Police charge bogus city workmen who conned woman out of £70k

THREE men have been arrested and charged for bogus workmen offences after an elderly woman was targeted in the Buckstone area.

Between 10th April and 19th June this year, the 70-year-old victim was visited at her home in Buckstone Gate on nine occasions and agreed to pay large sums of money for gardening work on her property.

In total, the woman paid out over £70,000 in cash before police were contacted.

As a result of inquiries carried out by Edinburgh’s Operation Aristotle team, three males aged 19, 24 and 52 were detained, charged and made a first appearance at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday 20th June.

Detective Inspector Paul Grainger from Corstorphine CID said: “Operation Aristotle is an ongoing initiative within Edinburgh to to help prevent vulnerable members of our communities from being targeted by bogus workmen and to bring perpetrators of these offences to justice.

“These arrests demonstrate our commitment to tackling doorstep crime in all its forms and the public have a vital role to play in helping us achieve this goal.

“If you observe any suspicious activity around the home of a family member, friend or neighbour, of if you have concerns that a vulnerable person is being exploited then please contact us immediately.”