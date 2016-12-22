Police charge man over fire at high rise flats

A MAN has been arrested and charged after a fire in a high-rise block of flats in Edinburgh.

The blaze occurred in a fourth-floor flat in Muirhouse on Wednesday evening.

Firefighters were called to the blaze at Fidra Court in Pennywell Medway just before 10pm.

A cordon was put in place around the 15-floor building by Police Scotland while firefighters tackled the blaze. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said no-one was evacuated.

Police said a 51-year old man has now been arrested and charged in connection with the blaze.

A force spokesman said: “A man has been arrested after a fire took hold within a fourth-floor flat in Muirhouse on Wednesday night.

“No-one was injured in the incident and a 51-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with this matter.”

The man is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday.

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY