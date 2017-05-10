Police charge three men after £41k drugs seizure

Police have charged three men after the seizure over £41,000 worth of Class A drugs.

Officers also recovered over £2,300 in cash as part of ongoing Operation Eagle.

Three men, aged 40, 33 and 25, have now been charged in connection with the supply and possession of controlled drugs.

Police initially searched a man in the Hill Place area of the city on Tuesday after being alert by a member of the public.

Over £1,100 in cash and a small amount of herbal cannabis were subsequently recovered.

Quantities of crack cocaine and cocaine with a combined estimated street value of over £35,500 were subsequently recovered after a raid on a property in Hyvot Bank Avenue.

Over £6300 worth of heroin, £1150 in cash and around £220 worth of herbal cannabis were also recovered.

The three men are due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Inspector David Robertson from the West End Police Station said: “Our communities have told us that tackling the supply and use of drugs is a priority to them, and therefore it remains a priority to us.

“Dedicated officers continue to work daily to disrupt the drugs trade and address any related criminality, such as anti-social behaviour, which can have a huge impact on local residents and businesses.

“Since last summer, in the city centre alone, we’ve searched over 30 properties, recovered over £130,000 worth of drugs and seized almost £30,000 in cash.

“Support from our communities continues to be vital to the success of Operation Eagle and I want to reassure the public that we will continue to act on all the information we receive.”

Any further information can be provided to Police Scotland via 101 or reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

