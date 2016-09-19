Police close two roads in Leith due to ‘disturbance’

Police have cordoned off two roads in Leith following a “disturbance”.

Buchanan Street and Dalmeny Street have both been closed while police carry out enquiries at the scene.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Police in Edinburgh are currently in attendance following a report of a disturbance at an address in Buchanan Street.

“The incident is still ongoing and cordons remain in place in the surrounding area. Officers would like to thank the public for their patience at this time.”

