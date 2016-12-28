Police concerned for missing West Lothian man

Police Scotland is issuing a further update as part of their appeal to trace Alan Pollock, who is missing from the Deans area of Livingston.

Alan, aged 66, was reported missing from his home address in Netherwood Park, Deans, around 1.30pm on Tuesday, December 27.

Police are appealing for information.

He has since travelled to East Lothian and was subsequently spotted on CCTV around 3.30pm in Westgate, North Berwick.

Officers still have significant concerns for Alan’s welfare and are renewing their appeal for information.

Alan is described as a white man with an average build with short grey hair. He is around 6ft in height, has blue eyes and vertical scar on his forehead.

He speaks with a local accent and walks slowly with a slight limp.

He was last seen wearing a black knee-length jacket with black trousers and black shoes.

Inspector Darren Cook of Livingston Police Station said: “It has now been twenty-four hours since Alan was last seen and we are eager to trace his whereabouts.

“We believe he may still be in the North Berwick area and would ask people there to look out for him and report any sightings.

“I would also appeal to Alan that if he sees this appeal to contact either his family or the police.

“Anyone who has seen Alan, or recognises his description, is asked to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101.

