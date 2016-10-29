Police conduct ‘weekend of action’ on M90/A90

Police are conducting a weekend of action on a major road with a “significant collision history” in a bid to increase safety along the route.

Road policing officers and the Scottish Safety Camera Partnership are carrying out high-visibility patrols on the M90/A90 between Edinburgh and Fraserburgh in Aberdeenshire.

Vehicles are being deployed at various points along the 160-mile route during the operation, which runs until Monday.

Superintendent Fraser Candlish said: “We recognise that the behaviour of a small number of road users on the M90/A90, particularly north of Dundee, puts other people at risk and we are keen to reassure motorists and reduce collisions along the route.

“I would urge any drivers on the M90/A90 this weekend to think about their speed, the upkeep of their vehicle and their general driving behaviour when behind the wheel.

“Motorists should also consider their lane discipline, stopping distances and weather conditions whist travelling on the motorway.”