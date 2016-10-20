Police confirm another arrest following Scottish Cup disorder

Police have confirmed that a 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the alleged violence and disorder at the Scottish Cup Final.

This brings the total number of arrests to date to 86.

A full report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

The police investigation is continuing into the violence and disorder, and officers are continuing to appeal to anyone with information that may assist their enquiries to contact the inquiry team on 0141 532 54547, or by emailing scottishcupfinalpitchinvestigation@scotland.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively CRIMESTOPPERS can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.