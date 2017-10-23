Police confirm murder probe launched into death of Mark Squires

Police have confirmed that the death of a man outside a pub in Edinburgh is being treated as murder.

The death of Mark Squires is now being treated as a murder and nquiries are ongoing to identify those responsible.

The man has been named as Mark Squires. Picture; contributed

Police also confirmed that Mark Squires from Edinburgh was the victim.

Previously he had only been named locally.

The 44-year-old sustained a number of serious injuries during an attack, which took place in a lane at the side of the Longstone Inn pub, leading to Stenhouse Mill Lane.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately.

Police have confirmed a murder probe has been launched. Picture; Neil Hanna

Detective Inspector Dave Pinkney from the Major Investigation Team said: “Our thoughts and deepest sympathies remain with Mark’s family at this time and I would like to reassure them that we are utilising all resources at our disposal to identify the individuals involved in the disturbance leading to his death.

“As part of this inquiry we are keen to speak with anyone who saw a group comprising of three men and two women in the area of the Longston Inn at around 1.20 a.m. on Sunday 22nd October. If you believe you can help us identify the people within this group then please come forward.

“We would also urge anyone with any further information relevant to this ongoing inquiry to get in touch.”

Those with information can contact the Major Investigation Team in Edinburgh via 101 and quote incident number 486 of the 22nd October. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.