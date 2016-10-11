Police discover suspected WW2 mortar shell in Armadale

An artillery weapon thought to date back to the Second World War has been discovered in West Lothian.

Police are currently in attendance at the Armadale Industrial Estate where contractors found the suspected mortar shell.

Police are in attendance at the scene. Picture; John Devlin

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Police in West Lothian are currently in attendance at the Armadale Industrial Estate after contractors found a suspected mortar shell as they carried out excavation work in the area.

“The incident was reported to officers at 10:30am on Tuesday, after a worker discovered the ordnance, which is thought dates back to the Second World War.

“Specilist engineers from the EOD have been called to assess the situation and a 100 metre cordon is currently in place however no homes, schools or businesses have been evacuated at this time.

“The public is thanked for their patience and asked to avoid the area for the timebeing while the engineers work to safely remove the item.”

