Police face probe after body found in Musselburgh harbour

POLICE are facing a watchdog investigation after a body was found in an East Lothian harbour.

The dead man was found in Fisherrow Harbour, Musselburgh, on Friday.

No details have been released and police are currently treating his death as “unexplained.”

Now senior officers referred their own force to the Police Investigations & Review Commissioner after the grim discovery.

Superintendent Jim Royan of Lothians and Scottish Borders Division said: “Police in East Lothian attended at Musselburgh Harbour on Friday, October 13, where the body of a man was recovered.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

“Following a review of the circumstances leading to this incident, Police Scotland has referred the matter to the Police Investigations & Review Commissioner. We will provide them with all the necessary assistance they require during their investigation.”