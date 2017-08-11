Police hunt for bogus cabbie after sex attack at Calton Hill

Police are appealing for information after a man sexually assaulted a woman in his vehicle in Edinburgh.

The 19-year-old was approached by the man driving a grey minibus, possibly a VW Transporter, whilst she was sat on a bench in Regent Road at the bottom of Calton Hill at around 5.45am yesterday morning, Thursday August 10.

The woman accepted a lift believing it was a taxi, and was then sexually assaulted.

The vehicle was then driven to the top of Easter Road where she got out and was helped by a taxi driver on Montrose Terrace at around 6.15am.

The man is described as white, in his late 30s or early 40s, of large build, 5 foot 10 inches tall with a large nose and short dark hair.

He was wearing a light blue or grey polo shirt and light denim jeans.

The vehicle then drove from the top of Easter Road and is believed to have driven over the junction with London Road, carrying on down Easter Road towards Leith.

It had windows all along the sides with curtains.

Detective Inspector Kevin Harkins of the Public Protection Unit said: “This man has preyed on a vulnerable young woman and this was an extremely frightening ordeal for her, she is now receiving support from specially trained officers.

“I am very grateful to the taxi driver who helped her and thanks to him and the victim, we have a good description of the vehicle and the offender.

“This was a serious sexual assault and are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the vehicle in the city centre in the early hours of yesterday morning, or may recognise it or the driver.”

Calls should be made to Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 598 of Thursday 10th August, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.