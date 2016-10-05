Police hunt for Oxgangs hit and run driver

Police are hunting for a hit and run driver who mounted a pavement in Oxgangs Gardens and hit a 41-year-old man on Monday October 3rd.

The driver, who witnesses stated was a male, crashed through a fence and hit the victim before fleeing the scene.

Witnesses to the incident told police that they heard some sort of argument prior to the victim being thrown onto the bonnet of the car.

The driver of the Renault Clio involved in the incident left his vehicle at the scene, fleeing the crime on foot.

The victim was treated by paramedics and rushed to hospital with police closing off the area to examine the crime scene and the vehicle involved.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Officers in Edinburgh are investigating after a Renault Clio was driven at a 41-year-old man in Oxgangs Gardens.

“The incident resulted in the victim sustaining serious injuries to his leg.

“The suspect then abandoned the vehicle at the scene and inquiries to trace this individual are ongoing.

“Anyone with information that can assist officers with their investigation is asked to come forward.”