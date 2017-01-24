Police hunt for suspect after armed robbery on Rose Street

Police in Edinburgh are appealing for witnesses after a robbery at a shop in Rose Street on Monday 23 January.

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY

The incident happened around 6.30pm when a man brandishing a knife demanded money from a shopkeeper.

He then made off with a three figure sum of cash in a white carrier bag, heading west in the direction of Charlotte Square.

Officers are appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious in the Rose Street or Charlotte Square area of the city centre to contact the force.

The suspect is described as being a white male in his mid-20’s, around 5ft 10 inches tall, of medium build and wearing an olive green hooded jacket with the hood up. He possibly has an English accent.

The jacket had two pockets on the chest area. He also had a black scarf covering his face and a top underneath with two black tassels hanging down.

He was also wearing dark trousers and black footwear with light-coloured soles.

He had a tattoo on his right forearm by the wrist.

Detective Sergeant Grady of Gayfield police station said: “This was a very distressing incident for the female shopkeeper and we are keen to trace this individual as quickly as possible.

“Anyone who was in the area of Rose Street on Monday around 6.30pm and who may have seen something suspicious, however small, is asked to please get in touch with us.

“Anyone with information that can assist us with our inquiries is asked to call 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”