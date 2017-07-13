Police hunt for teenager Stella Hughes from Drum Brae

Police are continuing their search for a teenage girl from the Capital.

Stella Hughes, 13, from Drum Brae, has not been seen since 9.30pm on Thursday, July 6 when she was in the Drum Brae South area.

She is understood to have travelled into the city centre on the number 26 Lothian Bus, getting off at South St David Street.

The last CCTV sighting of Stella was around 11pm outside Waverley Mall.

She was wearing a khaki parka style three-quarter length jacket, possibly with a hood, a black Adidas t-shirt with a shiny motif visible, black leggings and pink Reebok trainers. She was also seen carrying a Tesco plastic carrier bag.

Stella has a change of clothes with her and may also be wearing a grey hooded top with a black t-shirt worn underneath, black leggings and white/gold Nike trainers.

If you can help, contact Police Scotland on 101.