Police hunt owner of 1k Australian dollars dropped at museum

Police are searching for a tourist after more than 1,000 Australian dollars (£605) was dropped at a Scottish museum.

Officers believe the cash belongs to an Australian visitor who may be heading to Edinburgh.

The money was found by staff at Biggar Museum in Biggar, South Lanarkshire, on Thursday.

Police have issued an appeal in a bid to return the cash to its owner.

Constable Mark Richardson said: “We believe the money belongs to an Australian tourist and that he or she may have unknowingly dropped it when visiting the museum in the town on Wednesday.

“Despite several attempts, we have not been able to get a hold of the owner, who we believe may be en route to Edinburgh, so thought that an appeal on social media would reach far and wide and hopefully get to them.

“It’s a considerable amount to lose and I am sure the owner will be, if not already, concerned when they realise it’s gone, however we hope to put a smile back on their face knowing it’s been handed in.

“If you’re the person who lost the money, then please contact Biggar police office via 101 quoting reference number 2071/03/08.

“Just to let others know, we do know who it belongs to as we have the relevant paperwork. So if it’s not yours, don’t call to claim it.”