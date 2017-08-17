Police hunt two men after Fountainbridge robbery

Police are appealing after a 54-year-old was robbed in Fountainbridge.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident which appened around 1.55 p.m. on Tuesday August 15 in Upper Grove Place.

A 54-year-old man was walking in the area from Grove Street when two men approached him from behind and pushed him to the ground.

At this time the suspects stole the victim’s mobile phone and laptop before running off down the Younger Steps and across the Western Approach Road onto Morrison Crescent.

Inquiries are ongoing to trace these males and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

The first suspect is described as white, in his twenties or thirties 6ft 1ins tall with a skinny build and wearing a black beanie hat, blue jens, white trainers and a light grey t-shirt.

The second suspect is described as white, in his twenties or thirties, 5ft 7ins tall with a slim build, short light brown hair and wearing grey cotton bottoms and a light grey top.

Detective Constable Kevin Walls from Corstorphine CID said: “The victim sustained minor injuries as a result of being pushed over but was very upset at the theft of his belongings and we are conducting a number of local lines of inquiry to trace the men responsible.

“Anyone who was in or around Upper Grove Place on Tuesday afternoon and remembers seeing anything suspicious should contact police immediately.

“In addition, anyone with any further information relevant to this investigation is also urged to get in touch.”

Those with information can contact Corstorphine CID via 101 and quote incident number 1737 of the 15th August. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.