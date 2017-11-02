Police identify body found in Midlothian woodland

Have your say

A MAN who was found dead in a woodland almost a year ago has been identified by police.

The body was found in a wooded area of the Bush Estate in Roslin, Midlothian on December 9, 2016.

Officers have identified the body as Edvardas Sidla.

There were no suspicious circumstances but police launched an appeal to help identify the 27-year-old, who was from Lithuania.

A family friend contacted police and relatives living in Dublin were eventually traced.

Detective Sergeant Ian Campbell said: “A close friend of Mr Sidla’s family, living in London, saw our appeal and came forward with information.

“This enabled us to trace his next of kin to the Dublin area of the Republic of Ireland and pass on the sad news of his passing.

“I want to extend my sincere thanks to the members of the public, partners and media who shared our appeal.”