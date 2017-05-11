Police in further appeal following biker hit and run

Police in Edinburgh have released a detailed description of a vehicle they want to trace in connection with a collision in the south of the city.

The incident took place around 8.25pm on Monday May 8 in Burdiehouse Road, at the junction with Southhouse Broadway.

A Honda CBR 125 was involved in a collision with a white BMW 5 Series, which was last seen heading in the direction of Straiton.

The 59-year-old male rider sustained injuries to his ribs and wrist and was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

Officers are eager to trace the driver of the BMW, which is described as a saloon-type vehicle with tinted windows and an M5 body kit.

The vehicle was a newer model which had a personalised plate that is believed to include the numbers 5 and 3.

PC Ross Halliday of the Road Policing Unit at Fettes said: “We’re continuing our enquiries to trace the BMW and are appealing for anyone who recognises this vehicle’s description to come forward.

“If the driver see’s this appeal, we’d urge them to make contact with us as soon as possible to assist with the ongoing investigation.”

Those with information can contact Edinburgh’s Road Policing Unit via 101, quoting incident number 3907 of 8 May 2017, or report this anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.